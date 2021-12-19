Southeast Kansas students selected for national assessment

COLUMBUS, Ks. — The US Department of Education will be taking a look at students progress in the Columbus Schools District.



50 students from the eighth grade will be taking part in the National Assessment of Educational Progress.

This study will compare statistics from schools across the country.



Information from the study will be released as The Nation’s Report Card to educators, parents, policymakers and the general public.



The 50 students participating have been randomly selected and take one assessment in either reading or math in February.



For more information about the NAEP we have a link here.