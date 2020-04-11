Southeast Kansas schools join the national campaign to honor student athletes

Kan. — Southeast Kansas schools are participating in a national campaign to honor their student athletes.

KSN’s Joie Bettenhausen explains what this event means for area students and faculty.

Cory White, Baxter Springs High School Principal, says, “Holy cow, this is a new reality for us. There’s so much time and effort, not only on the student’s part, but the family’s part as far as being organized and ready to compete in the spring, and it’s sad. It’s truly a sad situation that we’re in.”

The national “Be The Light” honors studnets across the United States.

From 8:20 P.M. to 8:40 P.M., schools turned on all of their field lights, showing support for the student athletes who didn’t get to finish or even play their season.

Cory White, Baxter Springs High School Principal, says, “Let our community and students know that we’re thinking about them, and want the very best for them. They’ve lost out on many events, activities, [and] different types of social things that they have forfeited during their senior year, so for 20 minutes, we’re going to celebrate them and at least let them know that we’re thinking about them.”

Community members drove through school grounds, while honking, letting the kids know that they’re here for them.

Logan Bockover, Pittsburg High School senior soccer player, says, “We don’t get to go to prom and graduation and finish the spring sports. It just feels good that they’re doing this for us.”

And for two senior softball players that didn’t get to play in their final season, this event helped them get through this tough time.

Sydney Linahan & Jenna Broyles, Pittsburg High School senior softball players, add, “It just shows that our community is still behind us, even though we didn’t get to play our senior year. It means that they’re still supporting us even though we’re actually not out on the field, and it means a lot.”

But, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel Staley says.

It just doesn’t end here.

Jeff Staley, Pittsburg High School Activities Director, says, “We’re going to come back. It’s going to be okay, and we will return back to play. We will compete. We will work hard. We’re here for you, and we’ll be here for you when you come back.”

In Southeast Kansas, I’m Joie Bettenhausen.