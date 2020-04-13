Southeast Kansas residents get their picture with the Easter Bunny while practicing social distancing

FRONTENAC, Kan. — This year, we’ve all had to celebrate Easter in a very different way, but one business in Southeast Kansas is making sure everyone got their photo with the Easter Bunny.

On Sunday, Ol’ Yale Farms in Frontenac offered their very first Easter Bunny drive-thru.

You could drive past the spot to wave, honk, or even get out and take a picture with the Easter Bunny while social distancing.

This wasn’t the way many thought they would be spending their holiday, but this may have started a new tradition for them.

Cheryl Gravett, patron, says, “It’s awesome! If the Easter Bunny would show up every year here, we would do it.”

The event ran from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. and about 100 vehicles stopped by.