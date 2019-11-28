Southeast Kansas police and fire busy overnight

News

by: Deja Bickham

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURG, Ks. — High winds kept local police and fire departments busy last night.

Law enforcement in Southeast Kansas spent their night chasing wildfires and fixing downed power lines.

According to a spokesperson with Liberty Utilities high winds caused a broken power pole at 7th and Galena.

Initially about 30 customers were after in the general vicinity of the broken pole.

Crews had to cut power to install a new pole set, affecting 1,000 customers in the area.

Power was restored around 5:30 A.M.

