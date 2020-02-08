Southeast Kansas pharmacists talk haunting insulin costs after proposed bill draws attention

Week 4 of the Kansas Legislative Session has officially come to a close, and so far lawmakers have introduced more than 2,000 bills under a large array of categories. One bill would protect people with natural hair from workplace discrimination; another is pushing to prevent Kansas patients from getting hit with surprise medical bills.

But Thursday, lawmakers proposed a bill that if passed, would cap off insulin copays at $100.

Lawmakers are hoping the bill’s introduction will start the conversation about the growing price of insulin in America, where an estimated 300 million people and counting have been diagnosed with diabetes.

For many diabetic patients, insulin is key to maintaining their health. The drug can, quite literally, be the difference between life and death.

And with monumental strides in the medical field, new technology is making insulin more viable for the human body.

“When I was a first-year pharmacist, our insulin came from pigs and cows and just in my career, it’s all been from recombinant DNA and human sources,” explained Kelly St. Claire-Barnes, owner of Monarch Pharmacy and Soda fountain. “That’s huge technology.”

Many brands of insulin are so new to the market that generic alternatives are not yet available. Any insulin dispensed by both Monarch Pharmacy & Soda Fountain and Wolkar Drug is name-brand.

One of the most commonly prescribed brands of insulin is Levemir. Like many insulin brands, it can come in a pen or a vial, and how many units a patient needs per day will decide how many pens or vials are dispensed.

The FlexTouch pen hold 300 units of insulin with an average cash price at around $115 per pen. Depending on the patient’s directions, this can last anywhere from a month to only a few days.

The price of four Levemir FlexTouch equals almost the same cash price as one pen of Toujeo SoloStar, a newer brand of insulin. That averages at around $415 per pen. And with even newer technology like Trulicity and Bydureon, monthly totals can get up into the thousands.

But, with the increasing drug prices across the market along with complications with insurance plans, patients can see varying out-of-pocket costs across the board. Copays vary from no costs at the pharmacy counter, to 100% out-of-pocket until a deductible or coverage gap (“donut hole”) is met.

Another local pharmacist, Brian Caswell, is concerned that the proposed Kanas bill might not be the best option for patients.

“A hundred dollars could be a thousand dollars to some people and it may not still make it affordable,” said Caswell, owner of Wolkar Drug in Baxter Springs. ”People may not be able to afford a $100 copay just as much as they wouldn’t be able to afford a $1,000 copay.”

Caswell is also the President of the National Community Pharmacists Association and advocates for the benefit of patients and pharmacists alike.

For both his and St. Claire-Barnes’ diabetic patients, many take whatever price they can get.

“If I have a copay and it’s under $75 for a box of insulin, I’m pretty happy because I know that was a 5-6-700 dollar box of insulin,” said St. Claire-Barnes.

The Baxter Springs pharmacists say the cost of insulin is just that: a cost. Many of their patients are living below the poverty line, are budgeting on fixed incomes, or do not have insurance.

When times get tough, some must decide between food on the table or the medicine keeping them alive.

“If you want to take care of yourself but it’s so complicated that you cant, or if it‘s so expensive that you can’t, or that you have to ration your drugs,” St. Claire-Barnes continued, “Then you are going to get sicker over the course of your lifetime and you are going to have more problems later on. It’s like you can’t win.”

For diabetic patients, insulin costs are only one part of their concerns. Managing diabetes centers around maintaining healthy A1C levels, which requires them to regularly monitor their blood sugar. This adds in extra costs of test strips, lancets, and glucometers.

According to 2018 Diabetes Care, a peer-reviewed journal published by the American Diabetes Association, the average diabetic will spend an estimated $16,700 per year in medical expenditures.

That cost can hinder not only treatment — they can lead to more problems down the road.

Diabetes can later lead to heart, kidney, and vision issues. The disease can also hinder wound healing and blood circulation.

The weight of it all can even take its toll on the mental health of diabetic patients.

”It becomes this cycle where they never really get to a great place. It’s just depressing and you feel like you’re at a huge disadvantage all the time — and they get depressed,” said St. Claire-Barnes. “It’s something you have to think about every minute of everyday .”

Although the insulin bill was only introduced this week, Kansas lawmakers are getting an early head start on their goal for the bill. Local pharmacists are speaking out for their patients and in Southeast Kansas alone, the conversation on insulin costs has definitely been started.