Southeast Kansas Parks and Recreation Department looking for community input

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department is looking for community input.



It hosts a number of programs through the year, and currently has an opening for one that will be held on Tuesday nights from 6 pm until 8, beginning in February.



Officials now want to hear from the public when it comes to exactly what the focus of that program would be.



“It’s so important because our community members are the ones attending these events, so it’s just more important that we get their input so we’re doing something that they want rather than something we think they want,” says Ashten Graham, Recreation Program Manager.



Suggestions will be taken through the end of the month, and can be emailed or posted to the department’s Facebook page.