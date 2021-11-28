Southeast Kansas organization looking to help others this Giving Tuesday

PITTSBURG, Ks. — One organization is looking to help groups throughout Southeast Kansas on Giving Tuesday.

The Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas is offering up to 47-thousand-dollar in matching funds for it’s annual Match Day.



Funds will go towards the operations, programming and projects for 31 organizations throughout the community — like the Lord’s Diner, Pittsburg Family YMCA, and the Family Resource Center.



The foundation says 100 percent of donations and its matching amount will be placed in the organizations endowment fund.

Donations can be made online through this link, In-person at the CFSEK office at 100 S. Broadway, Suite 100, Pittsburg, KS on or before November 30th, or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 1448 with a postmark date no later than December 1st.