Southeast Kansas museums reopening

News

by: Deja Bickham

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — If you’re looking for a safe way to engage in learning while also practicing social distancing, now may be a good time to visit local museums.

A number of local museums have either re-opened or will reopen soon.

The Crawford County Historical Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Miners Hall Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The Girard History Museum re-opens July 7th, hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

Big Brutus has yet to set an open date.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories