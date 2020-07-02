Southeast Kansas museums reopening

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — If you’re looking for a safe way to engage in learning while also practicing social distancing, now may be a good time to visit local museums.

A number of local museums have either re-opened or will reopen soon.

The Crawford County Historical Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Miners Hall Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The Girard History Museum re-opens July 7th, hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

Big Brutus has yet to set an open date.