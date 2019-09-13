Southeast Kansas man dies after single-car accident

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan.— A young southeast Kansas man dies after a single-car accident in Montgomery County.

Just after noon on Thursday, Taylor Edwards, 20, of Independence, was driving east on US-160 when his truck’s driver side tire blew out.

The truck swerved across the road and went into a ditch, rolling over multiple times.

Edwards and his occupant, Marty Brown, 52, of Independence, were both thrown from the vehicle.

Edwards was pronounced dead a few hours later. Brown was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.