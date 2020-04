PITTSBURG, Mo. — Starting today, the Southeast Kansas Humane Society wants to help pet owners in need.

The Humane Society will now offer a free pet food pantry to residents of Crawford County.

Food will distributed Wednesday evenings from 5:30 to 7:30 and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Humane Society in Pittsburg.

Supplies are limited and will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information on how to receive food or to make a donation, click here.