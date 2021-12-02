Southeast Kansas Humane Society surpasses fundraising goal days early

PITTSBURG, Kans. — An update on a story we brought to you Wednesday…

The SEK Humane Society was looking to raise $2,500 by midnight, December 4th. They not only met that goal, but far surpassed it. Announcing today, they’ve raised $2,000 in the last 24 hours alone for a total of $4,151.

The facility will now receive a matching donation of $2,500 dollars from the Ronald O. Thomas Foundation, making the grand total over $6,500. The money will pay to feed all the animals in the shelter for the entirety of 2022.