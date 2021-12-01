Southeast Kansas Humane Society starts Match Fundraiser that will cover a year’s supply of animal food if successful by December 4th

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Giving Tuesday may have come and gone, but friends of the Southeast Kansas Humane Society still have a great opportunity to help the facility.

Director Jasmine Kyle says the shelter is on the clock to raise $2,500. And, if successful, she says the no kill facility won’t have to worry about buying food for all of next year.

“The Ronald O. Thomas Foundation has graciously stepped up to do a match foundation for us, so today, all the way through December 4th at midnight we are trying to fundraise $2,500 dollars, if that is successfully fundraised, they will match it, so that will become $5,000,” said Jasmine Kyle, Dir., Southeast Kansas Humane Society.

To make a donation to that fund, click here.