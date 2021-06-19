Southeast Kansas Humane Society hosts a Volunteer Day

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Southeast Kansas community members gathered Saturday to make the lives of animals a little bit better.

It was Volunteer Day for the Southeast Kansas Humane Society.

Throughout the day people had the chance to help with projects throughout the shelter like painting, gardening and updating the shelter’s dog park.

This is the first volunteer event the shelter held since reopening to the public on the weekends.

Jasmine Kyle, SEK Humane Society Director, says, “It means everything, a lot of it, we’re completely donor funded, but a lot of it comes from our community and the volunteers to help out on projects.”

The humane society is at full capacity and are looking for fosters and volunteers year round.

If you would like to volunteer go here .