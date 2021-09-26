Southeast Kansas hospital taking care of frontline workers well-being

PITTSBURG, Ks. — September is “National Suicide Prevention Month,” and in a time when many things are uncertain, professionals are advising people to take care of their own mental health.



At “Ascension via Christi in Pittsburg” Dr. Jeffrey Burch and Adah Hutchcraft have created “well-briefings” to help hospital workers with their mental health during the pandemic.



Instead of providing a typical debriefing, the “well-briefings” focus on checking in on the employees mental well-being.



The program started last fall and picked back up again during the summer months.



Dr. Jeffrey Burch, Ascension via Christi Clinical Psychologist, says, “I think the pandemic has shown it’s taken a toll on everybody, no matter how it has affected you, it has affected you and so we just encourage everybody to exhale and talk about how it has affected them.”



To avoid any triggers caused by the pandemic, Burch suggests focusing on the priorities in your life.



This could be anything from faith, family or loved ones, and enjoying the connections between them.