The Fort Scott National Historic Site will host an official U.S. flag disposal ceremony this Friday.

On Flag Day, you can bring your United States, POW/MIA, state or service flag to the site to have it properly disposed.

The site is asking you to bring your flag by before or at 7 pm Friday. The American Legion Post 25 will conduct the ceremony.

Organizers say they will honor those they have lost and are proud to be part of the ceremony.