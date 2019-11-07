Southeast Kansas health clinics providing free dental services to veterans throughout November

SOUTHEAST KANSAS–An area health organization has come up with a way to say thank you to those who have, and still are, serving their country. And, it could end up saving a lot more than just their smile.

Many residents in the Four States don’t have dental insurance. That includes veterans and active duty military personnel. But, for the entire month of November, they will receive free dental care from the Community Health Clinic of Southeast Kansas.

“We’re hoping with this initiative that not only are we honoring our veterans and saying thank you by allowing these services to happen–we also hope for it to transition into long term care,” explained Director of Dental Services Elizabeth Wehlage.

That includes a basic exam, x-rays and a treatment plan.

Community Health Clinics of Southeast Kansas

“Sometimes I can ask them, “When was your heart attack?” and they’re like, “How did you know?” without even looking at their medical history,” said Dr. Anne Maria Schmidt, DDS, with the clinic.

What some people may not realize is that there can be a direct link between what’s going on in your mouth and what’s happening in other parts of the body.

“If your gums are red and bleeding and if they’re swollen, if they bleed every time you brush, that’s not normal,” Schmidt added. “And it could be, not always, but could be an indication that you might have inflamation in your heart as well”

Other conditions that can be linked to oral abnormalities include oral cancer, diabetes and even problems associated with pregnancies.

To schedule an appointment, call your nearest CHC/SEK Clinic. In Coffeyville, the telephone number is 620-251-4300, in Iola, 620-380-6600, and in Pittsburg 620-231-6788.