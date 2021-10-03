Southeast Kansas Girl Scouts walk for Breast Cancer Awareness

BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks. — October is breast cancer awareness month and a group of Southeast Kansas girls are doing their part to raise awareness in the community.

Sunday afternoon the “Cherokee County Kansas Girl Scouts” marched in a breast cancer awareness walk.



Scouts, parents and loved ones walked along Military Avenue to honor those who are battling breast cancer or have passed away from the disease.



This includes the founder of the girl scouts, Juliette Gordon Low, who passed away at 66 from breast cancer.



Anna Head, Cherokee County Girl Scout, says, “We all got in our pink shirts with breast cancer awareness, some of them made their shirts and we walked down one of the main streets.”



“They probably read them all, looked at them and they honked for support,” says Adalyn Elsten, Cherokee County Girl Scout, “I feel like it’s important to help raise awareness for breast cancer.”



This was the first walk the Cherokee County Girl Scouts had put on for breast cancer awareness.



They hope to do more in future years.