Southeast Kansas fundraiser concludes this weekend to help area families.

GALENA, Ks. — One Southeast Kansas organization is looking to help area children this holiday season.

The Spring River Boat and Ski Club will be wrapping up its annual Turkey Shoot this weekend.



Since October, club and community members have been shooting their shots for a good cause.



Every year seven of these shoots take place to help raise money and help the club support families for Christmas.

“That’s one of our fundamental foundations down here is to promote boater safety and our benevolent funds, the other things we do for each other, it’s a big family organization,” says Mike King, Spring River Boat and Ski Club member.

King hopes the Turkey Shoot will bring in close to two thousand dollars this year.



The final turkey shoot will take place Sunday morning starting at 10.