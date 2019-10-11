Southeast Kansas elementary students learn the ins and outs of local government

One Southeast Kansas elementary school taught its students the roles and responsibilities of local government.

Third graders from George Nettels Elementary School took a trip to Memorial Auditorium and learned about the functions of Pittsburg’s government. Students were given the chance to ask questions about city administration, law enforcement, and fire safety. They met local police officers, firefighters and city officials.

The goal was to educate students about its city leaders and what they do to help the community.

“We learn about community service because we want our students to know what the local jobs in our community do for our community and how we band together to make our community safe and a clean environment,” explained Sarah Sarley with George Nettels Elementary.

More than 50 third graders attended the event on Thursday.