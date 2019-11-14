Southeast Kansas Education Service Center recognized

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — The Southeast Kansas Education Service Center is being recognized for the high quality service it provides to children and families through the Parents As Teachers Program.

It’s a parent education program focusing on early childhood development by providing monthly home visits.

The Southeast Kansas Education Service Center has been awarded the blue ribbon designation, the highest designation a program can earn.

Karen Rakestrau has been a worked in the field for more than 25 years and says parent educators endure a lot.

“I know the hard work that parent educators put into their jobs a lot of times, they’ll have to go into homes that are stressful”

Kansas began funding the Parents As Teachers Program in 1990. The Southeast Kansas Education Service Center currently provides programs in 42 school districts including Labette County, Baxter Springs, And Galena.