FRONTENAC, Ks. — A Southeast Kansas company is helping to outfit the Frontenac Fire Department’s new engine.

The Frontenac Fire Department purchased a new ladder truck for about $400,000.

The department’s current truck is from 2006.

Sugar Creek Packing Company donated more than $20,000 to help equip the engine with a hose, nozzles, and oxygen tanks for the fire fighters.

Being a smaller fire department, contributions like these go a long way.

Jim Long, Chief, Frontenac Fire Dept., said, “We’re a combination department, so there’s me a couple part time guys and everybody else is strictly volunteer. So, we have a lot of training to do and they’re really excited.”

Andrew Alexander, Sugar Creek Factory, said, “It’s a great thing because the roof on our building is a lot higher than a lot of the other places in town. This truck will be of great use if anything would come up at Sugar Creek and anywhere else in the community.”

This is the first ladder truck for the department.

Fire fighters are now receiving training on the vehicle before they take it out on a call.