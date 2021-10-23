Southeast Kansas community members gather to keep their city clean

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Despite the early rain, several members of one Southeast Kansas community showed up to help keep their city clean.

30 members from the Flag Church and Countryside Christian Church partnered with members from Pittsburg Public Utilities for a city wide clean up.



On Saturday the group cleaned up bulk items which can’t be thrown in the trash including mattresses, box-springs and appliances.



Local businesses helped by providing volunteers with food and drinks at the Pittsburg Public Utilities Annex.

“Coffee, donuts, pizza, multiple companies step up, local businesses step up, water, to help sponsor this event,” says Matt Bacon, City of Pittsburg Director of Public Utilities, “It’s a great endeavor for everybody in the community, by people in the community, for people in the community.”

City crews are expected to retrieve the rest of the registered bulk item stops over the coming week.



The last city-wide clean up happened back in 2009.