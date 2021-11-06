Southeast Kansas communities honor local veterans

BAXTER SPRINGS & GALENA, Ks. — While the celebration may not be until Thursday, two Southeast Kansas communities partnered together to honor local veterans.

Saturday morning kicked off the annual Lions Club Veterans day parade in Baxter Springs and Galena.



Community members lined the streets as first responders, the national guard, veterans and even nursing homes made their way down Main Street in Galena and Military Avenue in Baxter Springs.



This was the first year organizers coordinated both parades together back to back to give time for event-goers to travel and attend both.

“In the military they taught us, as one, you can do amazing things, but as a team, as a group, you can do absolutely incredible things, and that’s what we’re doing,” says Steve Billington, Galena Route 66 Lions Club President.

The grand marshal of the Galena Veterans day parade was Earl Spiva, who is a Korean war veteran.