Southeast Kansas church gives back to those in need

GALENA, Ks. — On Saturday Christpoint Church opened its doors for its seventh Free Christmas Store.



While children had the chance to eat breakfast with Santa, parents took the time to shop for toys, socks, pajamas and coats, all for free.



The event started seven years ago to help provide in-need families with gifts for the holiday season, something which holds a lot of weight for Christpoint kids pastor Stephanie Sullivan.



“It’s so important to me because I used to be one of those kids who woke up to Christmas morning. And so this an opportunity to make these parents have some pride in themselves that they can give their kids a gift. Because I know the weight of that, that my mom experienced when I was a kid, it hurt her to not be able to give me something. So we just want to minister to them and help them love on their children when maybe they couldn’t financially,” says Sullivan.



The church began collecting items for the store back in September, and even had donations come from outside the church, including local restaurant Mi Torito.



Over the course of the day, sullivan estimates roughly 700 people attended the event.