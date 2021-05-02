PITTSBURG, Kan. — Southeast Kansas artists are getting a chance to show of their work over the next week.

The Pittsburg Artwalk returned this weekend under a new name The Artcrawl.

Over the next week art will be displayed throughout local businesses in Pittsburg.

Usually the artwalk would be hosted over the course of one day, but due to the pandemic this had to change.

After cancelling the event last year, organizers are excited for the return of the tradition.

Antjea Wolff, Pittsburg Artwalk Treasurer, says, “Everybody on the committee is very excited, we’re ready to get back to what we love doing, the in person artwalk, the energy about the artwalk is just my favorite thing about it and that’s what everybody loves about it.”

The artwalk will be returning for a normal celebration on September 24.

Until then for a list of participating locations, go here.