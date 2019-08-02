Southeast Kansas artist featured in First Thursday ArtWalk

JOPLIN, Mo. – People pack Downtown Joplin for the First Thursday ArtWalk.

This month’s featured artist is Nancy Wildwood from Edna, Kansas. Wildwood uses everything from acrylics to charcoal to ink to create canvases featuring mostly horses and prairies. She says most of her influence comes from memories growing up on a farm in Southern Iowa. Wildwood has come to First Thursday ArtWalk before, but this is her first time as the featured artist. And she says she’s getting a good response from the Joplin community.

“A lot of it is really positive, you get a lot of people telling you how much they enjoy your art, which is really awesome because as an artist a lot of times you work alone so you don’t get a lot of one-on-one and a lot of feedback, so venues like this are really helpful.” Artist Nancy Wildwood

Wildwood’s art will be on display in Downtown Joplin all month, you can also meet her at this month’s Third Thursday.