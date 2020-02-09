Southeast Kansans take the Polar Plunge to support Special Olympic athletes

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Southeast Kansans brave the cold temperatures to help local Special Olympic athletes.

The Pittsburg Police Department held the annual Polar Plunge Saturday.

Police officers, fire fighters, the Pittsburg State cheer team, and community members all jumped into a pool to raise money.

Those donations support more than 4,000 Special Olympic athletes in the State of Kansas.

The Pittsburg Police Department is no stranger to helping out this cause.

Lieutenant Chris Moore of the Pittsburg Police Department says, “This is what we do as law enforcement and police officers; our goal is to raise awareness and money for Special Olympic athletes across the state. So doing an event like this where we involve the community and anybody from southeast Kansas, it helps us do our mission.”

Moore adds this event will have raised $30,000 for Special Olympic Kansas.