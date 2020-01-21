Southeast Junior High in Cherokee County considering name change

CHEROKEE, Ks. — A school in Cherokee County is considering changing its name.

A school site council at Southeast Junior High wants to change the school’s name to Southeast Middle School.

The council, made up of staff, parents and members of the community decide that middle school would better portray the school’s structure.

Principal Nick Hansen says they are looking to create a name that is inclusive of all students and that more accurately describes what goes on in the building on any given day.

Nick Hansen, Principal, Southeast Junior High, said,”You know really it came down to looking at the name of a junior high, describing a 7th and 8th grade student. Our building houses 5 though 8 and so our site council believed that it may be appropriate to consider a name that accurately describes 5 through 8.”

The Southeast District’s Board of Education will consider the name change at its February meeting to allow time for public input.