South Middle School students are beautifying Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — A group of middle school students are giving back to Joplin.

Saturday morning students volunteered their time to bring some color to downtown.

“It’s fun it helps beautify the city. It’s nice to have plants all around us,” said Orion Brewer, 8th grade volunteer.

Ten South Middle School students spent Saturday morning planting pansies on Main Street.

“It feels pretty good. It’s pretty cold outside, but its fun. We get to be with our friends and you know you’re doing a good thing and helping the community,” said Jacob Tatum, 8th grade volunteer.

The students were volunteering for National Honor Society community service hours.

“I thought it would be a fun time to hangout with my friends and serve the community,” said Tatum.

“It feels great. It was fun,” said Brewer.

Albert’s Greenhouse donated 260 six inch pots of pansies to fill the 55 planters downtown.

“This year we are doing the wave pansies downtown because the regular pansies don’t grow tall enough to grow out the edge of the planter. So we hope these will show up a little better and then about the end of May first of June the city will pull those out and we will put the summer planters,” said Albert Farris, Owner of Albert’s Greenhouse

Albert’s has been donating the potted plants over the last few years to beautify downtown.

“I grew up about six blocks from downtown Joplin so I’ve always kind of noticed it. It makes a big difference just driving down there. I drive down Main Street on my way to work every morning. It just kind of gives a little spark to you,” said Ferris.