Souper Bowl an important event for Joplin Crosslines each year

JOPLIN, Mo. — A lot of people will overeat on the day of the big game, but many others will not have that choice.

That’s the whole purpose behind the annual Souper Bowl fundraising event to benefit Crosslines of Joplin.

Executive Director Rodney Rambo says area churches, businesses or groups are encouraged to collect as much nonperishable food as possible and bring it to the ministry.

Although most participants donate food products, he says money will work too.

Rodney Rambo, Crosslines Executive Director, said, “We’re able to take money that’s donated and we can use that to purchase that food, and we just encourage organizations to be creative in how you do that, I know some churches will set up a box for each of the teams playing in the Super Bowl and encourage you to come and put your food in the team that you think will win.”

Rambo says last year’s event brought in 16,000 pounds of food.