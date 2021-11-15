Souls Harbor will provide free Thanksgiving meals for Joplin residents in need

JOPLIN, Mo. — With food costs rising, this year’s Thanksgiving feast is expected to cost more than in years past. And, not everyone will have the financial resources to afford that bill.

That’s why Souls Harbor in Joplin will be providing residents in need with a warm cooked Thanksgiving meal… Or all the fixings to take home and make it themselves.

And, there are some items they could really use to make that happen, including stuffing, cranberry sauce and some more frozen turkeys.

“So if somebody wants to bring them to 1817 South Main nine to three, Monday through Friday, that would be wonderful, now we are going to start giving them out November 20th, 22nd and 23rd, so hopefully we can meet as many needs in the community this year as we have in the past,” said Dianna Gurley, Souls Harbor Executive Director.

Souls Harbor will be providing a cooked turkey dinner the Saturday before Thanksgiving for anyone who wants one. That meal will be handed out in a to-go container.