Souls Harbor seeking employees and volunteers

JOPLIN, Mo. — Souls Harbor in Joplin is looking for more volunteers – and is also hiring.

The homeless shelter has been serving men, women and children for close to 40-years – and has always counted on the support of area churches, organizations, businesses, and volunteers. Executive Director Dianna Gurley says they can always use more volunteers – but their most immediate needs are workers to cover the facility’s men’s and women’s housing units.

Dianna Gurley, Executive Director, Souls Harbor, said, “Really what we need is some volunteers who would be willing to come in in the evening and work with our clients that are homeless and uh just to be able to tend to their needs and what ever it is that they have and then uh if people come along and need to be checked in then get them checked in and just kind of watch over things in the evenings to take care of people’s needs.”

For more information on those positions, you can call 417-623-4358 – or drop by either one of the ministry’s two locations on south main street during regular business hours.

