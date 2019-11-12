Souls Harbor offers shelter from cold

Plummeting temperatures means the demand is even greater to provide a warm place to stay for the homeless in Joplin.

As temperatures dipped into the teens overnight, Souls Harbor took in more people than usual.

Staff say when temperatures hit under freezing, they do all they can to ensure no one is turned away. That means some individuals sleep on mats on the floor in their dining hall.

“A lot more people. We’re housing about 80 people right now in our building tonight. We have mats and things for overflow that we use and when we run out of that, if it’s cold enough we will just let them come in with blankets to be warm, so they have a place for safety and to stay warm,” said House Manager Rebecca Strickland.

Right now, the facility is asking for blankets to keep people warm as we continue to have colder weather.

Souls Harbor will also be open as a warming station during the day for those who need it as well.