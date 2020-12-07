Souls Harbor needing donations of warm clothes to help people of all ages

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin shelter for the homeless is turning to the community for help this holiday season.

People staying at Souls Harbor need coats, hats, and gloves that will fit toddlers up to adults.

Staff are also asking for money to help keep the shelter running, and food to feed those living at the shelter.

Daniel Gurley, Housing Unit Director at Souls Harbor, says, “Monetary is always needed. If the lord moves you in that way we would accept that. Meats things that can be frozen like that. Canned goods we always need canned goods. Other than that whatever the lord moves your heart for, but those are the top things right now.”

To drop off any clothing donations go to 817 south main during Monday through Friday between 9 A.M and 3 P.M.