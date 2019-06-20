Souls Harbor loses long-time member

JOPLIN, Mo. —

A Joplin ministry has lost a long-time member.

Teresa Paul has been a fixture at Souls Harbor for decades. She started as a volunteer for the ministry a short time after they opened their doors back in 1982. A few months later, she became a staff member and had been there up until her death a few days ago. Director Dianna Gurley says it’s hard to imagine the thousands of lives Paul impacted over her 30-plus years with Souls Harbor, but she knows what she’ll miss the most about her dear friend and co-worker.

“That warm smile, when all else goes wrong, everything’s backwards and she always had a way of just smiling and saying God’s got this.” Dianna Gurley, Souls Harbor Director

There will be a service for Paul at Souls Harbor on Saturday at 9 am, that is open to the public at 817 South Main Street in Joplin.

If you’d like to make a contribution in her honor, you can do so by dropping off a check at that location, or calling 417-623-7927.

To donate online, click here and go to the Donate Tab.