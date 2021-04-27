Souls Harbor joins Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce

JOPLIN, Mo. — Getting your name out in the community is just one of the many advantages of joining a Chamber of Commerce. In Joplin – one of the chamber’s newest members has a name pretty much everyone already knows.

You might be surprised to learn who is one of the newest members of an area business organization. For the first time in it’s history, Souls Harbor is now a member of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.

Dianna Gurley, Executive Director, Souls Harbor, said, “You know, we’ve been in the community, next year will be forty years, and so we just want to be able to expand and get out there and make new partners and see how we can’t help the community more than what we already are and see what the community can offer for us.”

Erin Slifka says the chamber is about a lot more than just promoting economic development.

Erin Slifka, Joplin Chamber Marketing & Public Information, said, “We’re a very giving community and we’re always looking at ways to impact the community by giving back, and this will just help further help educate people within the community but also taking care of each other.”

One of Souls Harbor’s main goals is to help residents, that aren’t already employed, find and maintain employment, while also providing them with the spiritual guidance they need to get back out on their own. And in some cases, men, women and children in the shelter may only require their services for a short period of time.

“You know at current we have 48 people in our facility and only one is jobless at this point, so to know that who we are and what we do, there’s not a lot of times people will stop to think about oh, they’re a homeless shelter, I wonder what they do,” said Gurley.

“Part of our core function is to help serve our business community and getting Souls Harbor plugged in through the Chamber, this allows them to access resources that will only benefit their non profit in meeting their mission as an organization,” said Slifka.