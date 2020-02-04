Soul Harbor serves record number in 2019

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area ministry that cares for the less fortunate had a record setting year in 2019, but it wasn’t something to celebrate.

In 2019, Souls Harbor in Joplin had more people sleeping in its beds, more than 21,000 total, eating more meals, nearly 28,000, and providing more food boxes for area families, nearly 3,100 hundred than ever before.

So how did they pull it off in 2019?

Dianna Gurley, Executive Director, Souls Harbor, said, “We have had a wonderful giving season this year, we have had a lot of extra people that we didn’t know who have come and brought all kind of supplies, all kinds of food, the money donations this year were exceptional so we’ve had some really good friends come in and partner with us.”

Trying to figure out how to house more than 800 more people than the year before goes to Housing Director Daniel Gurley who also helps residents to get back on their feet again.

Daniel Gurley, Souls Harbor Housing Unit Director, said, “So I try and implement you know god’s word into a person’s life, so that they can be uplifted and know that you know they do have a lord and savior who cares about them and at the same time I guess I just fly by the seat of my pants and as the need arises and the lord shows us and we try and figure it out.”

Yancy Ayers says the organization has been a blessing.

Yancy Ayers, Souls Harbor Resident, said, “They got me a better outlook on life, got me closer to the lord, that’s for sure, and a lot of good people, these are very good people, I’m glad I’m here.”

Gurley says the group had no other choice than to hire additional staff to help cope with the increased need last year.

As a result, she says they are in need of more volunteers.

