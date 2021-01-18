Soul Harbor reopens free store

JOPLIN, Mo. — Souls harbor in Joplin reopens it’s free store to the public.

Due to a combination of factors, mostly related to covid-19, there weren’t enough people to keep the free store staffed. But Executive Director Dianna Gurley says that’s finally changed. She says individuals or families can come to their 817 South Main Location and pick out anything they need ranging from shoes to clothing.

Dianna Gurley, Executive Director, Souls Harbor, said, “We’re open from 9 to 3, Monday through Friday, and they just have to come by and let somebody know they want to come in, and we only let one or two people in the store at the same time because of the Covid, but we’re awful happy to have the door open again.”

Not only is the free store back open again, she says they can also start accepting clothing donations again. She says the one item they could use more of is adult winter coats.