Soroptimist International of Joplin taking financial aid applications for working women who want to further their education

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local organization is making it a little easier for women who want to further their education.

Soroptimist International of Joplin is currently accepting applications for the “Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women” program. It provides women who are the primary wage earner for their family with the financial resources to help offset the cost of furthering their education.

Recipients, most of which are single moms or domestic abuse survivors, can use award money for tuition, books, childcare, carfare or any other education-related expense. The minimum amount award is one thousand dollars.

“For this award we’re looking for their financial information, their story of why maybe they’ve struggled to get to the point where they can get some maybe higher education, we want to be able to help the most deserving women in our community so the story really does matter and what they’ve gone through,” said Amanda Mitchell, Live Your Dream Awards Committee Member.

The application deadline is November 15th. If you’d like to apply for some of the ten thousand dollars worth of award money, click here.