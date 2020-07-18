Soroptimist International helps bring smiles to children in foster care

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin volunteer organization is hoping to put smiles on the faces of local children in foster care.

Soroptimist International of Joplin dropped off crafts, games, and other fun activities to the Jasper County Children’s Division office.

The baskets of toys and other items will go to almost four-dozen foster families in the area.

More than 60 members in Soroptimist contributed to the effort.

This Summer would have marked the 37th year for Camp Soroptimist.

But since it couldn’t be held due to coronavirus concerns, volunteers found other ways to make foster kids’ Summer special.

Jennafer Johnson, Soroptimist International of Joplin Member, said, “I think almost every Soroptimist member would say this is their favorite, and so, again, a little bit sad that we’re not hosting the camp this year, but this is our next best effort. And i think it’s going to be well-received and we look forward to doing it again next year with real camp.”

Camp normally provides a fun atmosphere for around 40 to 60 children in foster care.

But this year’s efforts are helping 43 entire foster families.