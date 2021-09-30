Soroptimist International celebrates 100 year anniversary

JOPLIN, Mo. — A century of service was celebrated this afternoon in Joplin.

“Soroptimist International” turns 100 years old this year. A special ceremony and ribbon cutting for the Joplin Club was held at the Joplin Area Chamber Of Commerce.

It also featured proclamations and recognition from Mayor Ryan Stanley — and State Senator Bill White. The club also announced a new campaign that’s underway — called, “100 Acts of Service.”

“We’re looking for opportunities in the community. We’re very much focused towards women and girls, so looking for opportunities in the community to assist and help women and girls meet their goals and become economically independent,” said Lynda Barnwart, Soroptimist International of Joplin President.

The Joplin Club has 55 members — 14 of whom are lifetime members. It was first established in Joplin in 1937. You can learn more about the organization. We have a link here.