Sooner Care Members Warned of New Healthcare Changes

OKLAHOMA

Oklahoman’s are being warned about a new law that has taken effect that could effect your health coverage.

Oklahoma’s Medicaid Agency officials say Sooner Care members must now keep their current address on file with them.

If they do not it could result in the loss of coverage.

The law was signed by Governor Stitt last week to meet federal guidelines.

So the agency is working to inform the public through social media and via telephone.

Studies show 20 percent of Oklahoman’s use medicaid services.

More than half of them are children.