Soon, “Area Agency on Aging” facilities will be reopening in Southwest Missouri

SOUTHWEST, MO – Senior centers in Southwest Missouri are a little more than a month away from reopening

On Monday, July 12th, all 7 “Area Agency on Aging” facilities will officially be back in business full-time.

Officials made the decision after carefully watching COVID-19 numbers and vaccination rates, not to mention monitoring visitors since their soft opening last month.

Needless to say, they’re excited, but also don’t exactly know what to expect.

“Closing was very easy in the midst of a pandemic, reopening is very difficult. Are we going to see the same amount of seniors? So, If we typically cook for 100 people for lunch in the Joplin senior center, the unknown of how many we really expect.” Says Jennifer Shotwell, Chief Executive Officer.

Masks are not required to enter the centers, but will be encouraged.