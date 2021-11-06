Sons of American Legion feed Southeast Kansas for a good cause

ARMA, Ks. — A little bit of food can go a long way, and in Arma, it’s making a difference in someone’s life.

The Son’s of American Legion Post 182 spent the day serving up chili and cinnamon rolls to help with the medical expenses for Tommy Maslen.



Maslen has served as a firefighter, police officer and veteran in the Southeast Kansas community but is currently fighting stage four lung cancer.



Organizers say the feed has been a huge success and has seen members from other communities showing support, and other businesses providing items for the event’s silent auction.

“We had a really good turn out, and we had people come in from all over the community, Pittsburg, the whole surrounding community, it’s really been a good deal,” says Sam Neil, SAL Pass Commander, “it shows the support of your little community how they support each other and everything.”

The fundraiser finished up at six, but the organization is still accepting donations.



Those can be arranged over the phone at (620) 347-8520.