Some taxpayers struggling to get the forms they need

JOPLIN, Mo. — Filing your taxes can be pretty confusing – but one local woman says the process is even more difficult for her this year. She says she can’t get her hands on the right forms.

Jessie Younger knows her way around a 1040.

Jessie Younger, Joplin Taxpayer, said, “I’ve always done my taxes through the mail. I don’t have the internet.”

That wasn’t a problem until now. She’s always relied on a booklet from the state of Missouri to get the forms she needs.

“I got a card in the mail saying they weren’t mailing out forms to anyone this year – there’s no phone number to call.”

The card suggests getting the forms from the state website – not an option for Younger.

“You not only have to pay for the internet, you’ve got to have the computer and printer and pay for the toner and all this. That’s a big expense for someone on a fixed income.”

So she started making calls, lots of calls, and is now expecting a packet in the mail. But she’s worried for others like her.

“What I think they need is a toll free number, so that people can call them and request the forms.”

The Joplin office of the Area Agency on Aging says older taxpayers who need help should give them a call.

Jennifer Shotwell, AAA, said, “We are the hub for information and assistance. if we don’t do it we probably know somebody who does.”

Their number is 417-781-7562