Some seeing longer than normal waits for tax refunds

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tax payers that will be getting a refund this year may be waiting a little longer to get it than usual.

Certified Public Accountant Patrick Kelly says some of his customers have had to wait much longer than in years past to get their refund.

And, he says there seems to be no rhyme or reason why.

Patrick Kelly, C.P.A., Joplin Tax Service, said, “It’s not consistent, some people are getting their refunds in two to three weeks but we’ve got people that have been waiting six to eight weeks, and when you go to the IRS website, it still says their just processing, they don’t even have a date yet, we’re seeing a lot more of that than in the past.”

And even in cases when there is a delay in getting a return, Kelly says it’s usually just on the federal side and not on the state.

He thinks the reason could have to do with the IRS being more thorough than in years past when it comes to trying prevent identity theft and fraud.