Some products in high demand due to frigid temperatures

FOUR STATE AREA — As you can imagine, winter weather-related products have been pretty popular this week.

As one of the owners of Henkle’s Ace Hardware in Webb City, John Henkle is usually behind the counter. But today he was behind the wheel of his truck, trying to keep up with the demand for ice melt. His supplier is in Neosho.

John Henkle, Co-Owner, Henkle’s Ace Hardware, said, “All day I have been, it’s me and my truck and I’ve been going back and forth to Neosho to get Ice Melt.”

And his wife stayed close to the phone answering phone calls about when it would be back on the shelves.

Cris Henkle, Co-Owner, Henkle’s Ace Hardware, said, “Henkle’s Ace Hardware, we are currently out of Ice Melt but we have some coming in here in another hour or so.”

Among those customers waiting for the next shipment was Gordon Smith, who needs it to make his business safer for customers.

Gordon Smith, G.M., Webb City Dominoes, said, “I’ve just done my best to work with them and we like to keep it local, and that’s our main goal, keeping it local and we help each other when we can.”

Among the items they have stocked up here at Henkle’s Ace Hardware is plumbing supplies.

“Heat tape or heat tables which is to keep pipes from freezing, a lot of people are trying to, if they know they have pipes exposed, heaters as well, and then the other thing is pipe break supply, so we’ve got a lot of push fit fittings, pieces of pipes, all of those types of things for emergency fixes,” said Henkle.

Propane was another product selling fast.