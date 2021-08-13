Some private schools in Joplin are requiring masks for the school year

JOPLIN, MO – As for private schools in Joplin, some, but not all, will require masks when classes begin next week.

Specifically, all Joplin Area Catholic Schools.

St. Mary’s Elementary, St. Peter’s Middle School, and McAuley High School.

“We will be requiring all of our students from three year old’s to high school, faculty and staff to wear masks for the first uh couple weeks of school through September 3rd for sure, and then our board will continue to assess it on a month by month basis.” Says Sister Julie Brandt, Director, Joplin Area Catholic Schools.

Meanwhile, classes at College Heights have already started.

Officials there are leaving the mask-decision up to parents.

Officials at Thomas Jefferson say they’ll make their decision at a later date.