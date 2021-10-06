Some Pittsburg voters will have to switch to a different venue to vote

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Some Pittsburg residents will have a change of venue when it comes to where they vote on election day.

People who had previously voted in the Pittsburg Public Utilities Annex will now vote at Memorial Auditorium. this includes residents who live in the third ward of the first precinct — or the third ward of the second precinct.

The change was made to help provide more accessiblity to voters — and help increase the space between voting machines.

“We want to make sure that we’re not causing anymore reasons for people not to feel comfortable in the polling place,” said Don Pyle, Crawford County Clerk.

Voting can still be submitted through mail-in ballots to the Crawford County Courthouse in Girard — and the Judicial Center in Pittsburg.