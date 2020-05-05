Some Missouri counties offer alternative ways to vote

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo. A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that proof of citizenship requirement for Kansas voter registration is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

OZARKS, Mo. (KOLR) — Since Taney County announced it will be doing drive-thru voting in June, KOLR10 reached to other county clerks to learn about what they’re doing.

Polk County Clerk Melinda Robertson confirmed with reporters the following:

There will be no drive-thru voting.

Voters can still vote absentee.

If you are worried about your health and safety, curbside voting can be an alternative. This isn’t a new guideline, it’s been around for a while.

Precautionary steps will be taken in full force at polling locations – sneeze guards, hand sanitizer, gloves, masks, and distance markers will be used.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says the county will still be doing traditional voting on June 2. Meaning it will be in person. But, he clarifies safety is his top priority:

One person will be around polling locations at all times to clean.

HOCL cleaning solution will be sprayed onto hard surfaces.

Sneeze shields will be used.

Plastic masks and gloves will be distributed.

Social distancing markers will be enforced.

Laclede County Clerk Linda Cansler mapped out the following: